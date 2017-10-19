Suspects wanted for stealing gun from Copperas Cove home

Copperas Cove Police were looking for two men they say stole a gun from a home on October 13th.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects Thursday morning and asked for the public's help to find the men.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows anything that could lead to an arrest can call the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number at (254) 547-1111 or submit a tip online.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution. All tipsters remain anonymous.

