'Suspicious' death in Morgan's Point Resort sparks investigation

Morgan's Point Resort Police are investigating a "suspicious" death that happened Sunday night.

Chief Fred Churchill said a 29-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Pawnee Lane at 8:19 p.m., after an acquaintance of the victim called 911.

Police stopped short of calling the death a murder, but Chief Churchill confirmed it was "suspicious" and said the investigation would determine any next steps. Asked about possible suspects, Chief Churchill declined to comment.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was local, but his family was not. Some relatives were still being notified Monday.

The body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Several local law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, police added.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KCEN-TV