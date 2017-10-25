KILLEEN - An 18 year-old male was arrested Wednesday morning and taken to the Killeen City Jail after being busted in a narcotics raid, according to Killeen Police.

The Organized Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and SWAT officers forcibly entered the home, with a search warrant, in the 3900 block of Bur Oak Drive in Killeen at about 5:12 am.

Authorities said one other person was in the home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The man taken into custody did live in the home, according to KPD.

