Sweating With The Oldies

There's no reason for people to stop being active in their latter years and this is exactly the mindset of the exercise group aptly named Sweatin With The Oldies. The group promotes a healthy mind and a healthy body and advocates a go at your own pace workout for attendees.

The inspiring tales of change the class has had on its members, which range from 60 to 91-year-olds, is uplifting for all. Heart attack survivor Jerrie Lentz has had a new capillary form on her heart since taking the class which now allows for more blood to be pumped through her heart. Barbara Lorig of Liverpool England who is going strong at 91-years-old, says the class has helped her stay more mobile and has given her more energy through the day. With a healthy mind and a healthy body you can bet the group has a lot to talk about and the class provides ample social time for its members. So whether its having a groan and a laugh or chatting with friendly members Sweatin With The Oldies is certainly a workout group hitting all the right marks.

