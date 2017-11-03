Take a look inside the scorching, dangerous life of a Waco firefighter

MCLENNAN COUNTY - Waco firefighters offered a firsthand look into their day-to-day lives to city leaders and the media Friday morning in the first annual Fire Ops 101 at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center.

The firefighters guided media members and city leaders through three drills, including an eight-minute search and rescue mission inside a building that yielded temperatures of 900-1200 degrees.

Waco city councilman Jim Holmes said the experience was an eye opener.

"You're on your knees. So many challenges. You're in a heavy suit. All the heat. You can't see. I'm gaining a deep respect for what our firefighters do in the city," Holmes said.

The Waco Fire Department plans to host another Fire Ops 101 in 2018.

