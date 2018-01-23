Take a look through the eyes of the screenwriter of Lonesome Dove at this exhibit

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

The Bosque Museum is showing an intimate exhibit of the miniseries credited with reviving the TV Western genre Lonesome Dove.

The exhibit is made up of 60 personal images taken by screenwriter of the series William D. Wittliff.

Each image gives people a personal look at how the screenwriter himself saw the film and shows images from all stages of filming such as scenes from the Alamo Village, the same location for the John Wayne film The Alamo.

The exhibit runs from January 23 till March 3. For all information on the exhibit and the museum click here.

