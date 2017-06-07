Tax appraisal values spike as much as $100K after 'Fixer Upper'

System.Object

Homeowners in McLennan County said their appraisal values skyrocketed after being featured on HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' starring Chip and Joanna Gaines.

In some cases, the appraised value rose by more than $100,000 between 2016 and 2017.

McLennan County Chief Appraiser Andrew Hahn, Jr. said the county has grouped all the remodeled Magnolia homes into what he called a "neighborhood" to determine value. Even though the houses are not in the same geographical area, the county is acting as if they are for tax purposes.

"When we look at that, we look at the overall neighborhood, see how many sales we have within that neighborhood and see what they're selling for an adjust accordingly," Hahn said.

Homeowners told KCEN-TV the inflated appraisals simply do not make sense when you consider the size and age of the homes. They said they worry if the show's popularity decreases, the high appraisals will remain -- but the county said that was not the case.

