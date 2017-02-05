Close Teacher misconduct not tracked by the state The Austin American-Stateman published a report this weekend that found that the Texas Education Agency doesn't track teachers who have been charged or convicted of crimes involving students. KCEN 5:17 PM. CST February 05, 2017 More Stories Man freed early by Obama now back in jail on another… Feb. 5, 2017, 2:55 p.m. Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now Feb. 5, 2017, 2:17 p.m. LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston Feb. 4, 2017, 4:08 p.m.