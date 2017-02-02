Teague police searching for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child

LEON COUNTY - Teague police are searching for a suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child.
A $500 cash reward is out for the arrest of 32-year-old Jilverto Yepez. Officials said he also goes by Gil Lerma, Gilberto Lerma-Yepes, Gilbert Lerma, or Gilberta Lerma Yepez.
Yepez is 5’06” and 170 pounds.
He was last seen in the Buffalo area about a week ago.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Leon County Crime Stoppers at 844-234-8477. A $500 will be rewarded if a tip leads to an arrest.
