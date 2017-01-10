Teen arrested after leading police on chase in Killeen

Police lights.

KILLEEN - A teenager was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through Killeen.

Police confirmed the chase began Tuesday night near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen. Spike strips were successfully deployed around 9 p.m., causing the vehicle to roll to a stop near the Wendy's on South Fort Hood Street.

The 19-year-old driver, who was allegedly operating the vehicle on a suspended license, was ultimately arrested on foot, in front of the Stonehill Apartments on the eastbound side of the West Central Texas Expressway, Channel Six has confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.