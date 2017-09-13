Teen hit by vehicle outside Harker Heights school

HARKER HEIGHTS - A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning outside Skipcha Elementary school in Harker Heights.

It happened at the intersection of Cowhand Dr. and Wagon Wheel behind the school.

A spokesperson for the Harker Heights Police Department said the 13-year-old was hit in the side and was taken to Seton Medical Center.

The girl did not cross the street in a crosswalk, according to police.

The driver was allowed to leave the scene.

Parents posting online claim they see people speeding through that area all the time.

