Teen in Bell County. Jail for alleged sexual assault of a child

Alejandro Ramirez, 18 Photo: Bell County Sheriff's Office

BELL COUNTY - A teen has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Officials said a warrant was issued for 18-year-old Alejandro Ramirez for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On May 24, 2016, the girl made an outcry to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

After an investigation done by the Special Crime Unit and a forensic interview conducted by the Advocacy center, a warrant was issued for Ramirez’s arrest.

He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

