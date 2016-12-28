Teen suicide numbers rise

An alarming new report by the CDC shows teen suicides are rising at an alarming rate.

According to the nationwide report, 425 teens committed suicide in 2014 compared with 384 teens of the same age who dies in car accidents.

Channel Six news reporter Heidi Alagha spoke with a local pediatrician to learn more about the signs of suicide.

"We know that one in four teenagers experiences anxiety or depression or sometimes both in their younger years so the biggest thing is parents, family members and loved ones need to be aware of this and looking out for the signs of depression and suicidality in young people," Dr. Meera Beharry of McLane Children's Hospital said.

But many times those signs are not always obvious. Janet Sutton suffered firsthand the hurt of suicide when she lost her son Christopher almost three years ago. She said that she did not see any of the typical signs that Beharry suggested. She thought his behavior was just representative of a normal teenage boy.

Beharry told Channel Six that the biggest thing to look for is patterns.

"If you see that consistently the child is experiencing more bad days or there is this downward trend with how they're feeling that is definitely something you should bring to the attention of the child and seek help," Beharry said.

Since losing her son, Janet has been very active with suicide prevention and is a founder of both a local support group and a nonprofit organization called Hope Happens. She feels these groups and her activist work has helped her heal over the years.

"Moving Christopher's legacy forward helps me heal knowing that there's a chance I could save someone else's life helps me. I know I can't bring him back but I can help another parent from feeling this. Christopher was meant to do amazing things. I am just making sure he still does," Sutton said.

