Teen suspect sought in investigation of series of robberies in Killeen

Brandon Gray, KCEN 9:29 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

Killeen police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect who may be connected to a series of robberies in the city.

A warrant for arrest was issued Thursday for Lazarus Israel Duaguon Bush for Aggravated Robbery.

Officials said the Killeen Police Department Violent Crimes unit investigated the series of robberies that occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18.

Bush is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 275 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bush’s whereabouts or have any information about the incident is asked to contact Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

