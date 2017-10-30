Teen suspected in series of robberies in Killeen, Copperas Cove in Killeen jail

Lazarus Bush, 17

A 17-year-old who was wanted for a series of robberies in the Killeen area has been arrested by police.

Killeen police said Lazarus Israel Duaquon Bush was arrested by law enforcement around 5:02 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.





Around 5:02 p.m. Monday, the United States Marshal Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, detectives with the CID and the Tactical Response Unit located Bush in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive. Bush was taken into custody without incident.

A warrant for Aggravated Robbery was issued after investigations of robberies that occurred between October 15 – 27.

Copperas Cove Police also believed Bush was one of the suspects in an attempted robbery Saturday of a store and a Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurant on October 24.

The other robbery suspect was also arrested and is in the Killeen jail.

