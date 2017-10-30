Teen suspected in series of robberies in Killeen, Copperas Cove in Killeen jail

A 17-year-old who was wanted for a series of robberies in the Killeen area has been arrested by police.
Killeen police said Lazarus Israel Duaquon Bush was arrested by law enforcement around 5:02 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
He was arrested without incident and was taken to the Killeen City Jail.
A warrant for Aggravated Robbery was issued after investigations of robberies that occurred between October 15 – 27.
Copperas Cove Police also believed Bush was one of the suspects in an attempted robbery Saturday of a store and a Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurant on October 24.
The other robbery suspect was also arrested and is in the Killeen jail.
