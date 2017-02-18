Teenage girl killed from fatal crash on FM 908

System.Object

ROCKDALE - A teenage girl was killed after a crash on FM 908 Friday evening.

It happened in a construction zone at approximately 5:10 p.m. about one and a half miles north of Rockdale. Texas DPS troopers say a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle while approaching a left hand curve causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver was identified as Patricia Thrasher, 19, of Rockdale, Texas. Officials say that she was wearing her seatbelt but was pronounced dead of the scene.

DPS troopers are still investigating.

