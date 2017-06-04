KCEN
Teenager's body recovered after drowning in a Hallsburg lake

KCEN Web Team , KCEN 10:45 PM. CDT June 04, 2017

HALLSBURG - A 17-year-old drowned Sunday evening in Texas Power & Light Lake in Hallsburg, Texas.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed that the teenager did not know how to swim, was on a flotation device, and then fell off. 

Rescue teams were called in around 8 p.m., and recovered his body from the lake nearly an hour later. 

The  identity of the teenager has not yet been released. 

