Temple Assistant PIO placed on leave after alleged DWI

Officer Joseph Thomas. Photo: Bell County

HARKER HEIGHTS - An off-duty Temple Police officer was placed on leave after being arrested for an alleged DWI on New Year’s Eve in Harker Heights.

Officials said the incident happened outside of the departments jurisdiction which resulted in Harker Heights police making the arrest of Officer Joseph Thomas.

Officer Thomas was placed on investigatory leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation that will be done by the Temple Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit.

Officer Thomas is an Assistant PIO for the Temple Police Department.

He was not representing the City of Temple and was not acting in any official capacity at the time of the alleged offense, officials said.

Harker Heights Police will conduct the criminal investigation.

