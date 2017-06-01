Temple bike and car night benefits families of fallen heroes

TEMPLE - A Fort Hood firefighter and his friend organized a motorcycle and car night at the Backporch Drafthouse in Temple to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

The event will be held June 7 from 7-9 p.m. The restaurant is located at 4501 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.

Attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks, in addition to participating in a raffle and the people's choice awards.

"I moved up to temple about five months ago," co-organizer Michael Goldman said. "Around the Temple area, me and my good friend never saw anyone getting together...so we decided to put this bike and car night together and raise some money for a great cause."

Goldman said he plans to hold similar events the first Wednesday of every month from now on. Texas Glass Co. and Armadillo Home Solutions helped sponsor this month's event.

