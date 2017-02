Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TEMPLE - A man was shot when he tried to rob a car in Temple Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North 9th street and West French Avenue. Police say a suspect tried to break into a car when a homeowner shot the suspect in the leg.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

