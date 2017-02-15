Temple City Manager announces retirement

TEMPLE - Temple City Manager Jonathan Graham announced Wednesday the he will be retiring after 28 years of serving the city.

Graham's retirement will be effective June 23. He has served three years as the City Manager and 25 years as the city attorney. His days as city manager were spent leading day to day city operations and executing the policies set by the mayor and council.

"For the better part of the past three decades, the City of Temple has been my life and soul," Graham told City Council.

He said it has been a privilege serving the council, employees, and citizens of Temple.

Mayor Pro Tem Perry Cloud said that Graham will be missed not only for the facts and wisdom associated with all aspects of the city, but his friendship and dedication will be the traits most missed.

"Jonathan has worn many hats and all have fit him well," the Mayor said.

The city of Temple has not yet determined a replacement for Graham. Council plans to begin discussing the matter in the upcoming weeks.

