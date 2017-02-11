TEMPLE - There are thousands of people across Bell County that don't have health insurance according to a 2016 report by Baylor Scott and White, but hundreds of people are still getting care in Temple each year thanks to the Temple Community Clinic.

Since it's founding in 1992, the clinic has offered free health care to uninsured and underinsured people across Bell County. When it started, services were only available a few evenings a week. Now the clinic is open three full days a week, has 125 volunteers, and has seen 2000 visits in the last year.

There are only three paid positions in the whole clinic, but medical care still comes with an expense, so the clinic holds a Caring Ball every year to help keep the doors open.

The 2017 Caring Ball is projected to raise $150,000. It will cover 75 percent of the Clinic's budget this coming year. The clinic treats both acute heath issues such as a bad flu and chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart-related diseases. It also helps patients get insulin or other medications for free. It even has mental health providers and around 12 dentists.

But while the clinic has grown, the need has also grown over the last few decades. The clinic is still looking for more donations and volunteers to help provide those services and volunteers can sign up to help as physicians, office staff, or community awareness staff.

Those interested can sign up here on the clinic's website.

