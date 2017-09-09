Temple dedicates field to 'Mean Joe' Greene

TEMPLE - A youth football field in the east side of Temple now bears the name of a local legend.

The city dedicated the field to Charles Edward "Mean Joe" Greene near Wilson Park on Saturday. Greene is an honorary graduate of the 1965 class of Temple's Dunbar High School and a pro football Hall of Famer.

Mean Joe Greene Field played part in a $27.6 million parks bond passed in 2015.

As the Temple Falcons and Harker Heights Junior Knights stretched in the park, city leaders spoke about what this means for Temple's east side. They said the new field can provide kids in east Temple an opportunity to play sports in a safe environment. The field is lit and includes a scoreboard for youth teams to use.

Greene said he hopes the field bearing his name will provide a safe environment to play sports in Temple for years to come.

"It's daunting having a task like this," Greene said. "Having a field, with bleachers and other facilities you have to watch over participants in this area."

The first game on the newly dedicated "Mean Joe" Greene Field was played right after the ceremony.

Greene conducted the ceremonial coin toss commemorating the occasion.

After accepting the honor from the City of Temple, hundreds of people lined up for Greene to sign coke cans in order to finish the event with a coke and a smile.

No word on whether he tossed a jersey and asked anyone to catch it.

