Temple Duo Playing SXSW 2017

Local Temple Duo Kat and Jared of Flyleaf fame will be playing this years South by Southwest. The couple describe their style of music as similar to Indie Rock, but really style it as music for everyone. Kat and Jared incorporate their religion throughout their lyrics and melodies and not only play for bar and festival goers, but also lead a worship group. Throughout the years of traveling and seeing the world they still remark how much they love their hometown of Temple and wouldn't live anywhere else.

Catch their performance Tuesday March 14th at 7pm at the Central Presbyterian Church

on 8th street in Austin. And remember it's free!

