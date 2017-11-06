KCEN
Temple Fire Department investigates fire at home considered 'total loss'

Ryan Fite , KCEN 9:42 PM. CST November 06, 2017

TEMPLE - The Temple Fire Department was investigating a Monday night house fire in the 700 block of N. 1st Street and West Garfield Avenue.

Officials said the department received a call just before 7 p.m. about a single-story home on fire. Firefighters later determined the house was vacant.

The fire was under control at 8:05 p.m.

A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the home appeared to be a total loss.

