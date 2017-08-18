Temple Fire & Rescue responds to multiple car crashes

TEMPLE - Editor's note: All photos courtesy of Temple Fire & Rescue.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to multiple vehicle accidents Friday afternoon.

Temple Police are investigating all three crashes.

11:52 a.m.

Temple Fire & Rescue, Temple Police and Scott & White EMS responded to 5110 N. General Bruce Drive, Southbound Service Road for a two-vehicle crash involving an 18 wheeler and a dump truck, according to a Temple Fire & Rescue Facebook post.

There were injuries reported in the crash.

The southbound service road was closed, but northbound traffic was not halted.

2:38 p.m.

Temple Fire & Rescue, Temple Police & Scott & White EMS responded to the intersection of S. 31st Street & West Avenue M regarding another two-vehicle crash.

One vehicle struck the side of a building, according to Temple Fire & Rescue. Officials said a window in the building was broken and an interior wall received minor damage. Three people involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

3:07 p.m.

Temple Fire & Rescue, Temple Police and Scott & White EMS responded to the intersection of S. 31st Street & Azalea Dr. for a two-vehicle crash.

According to Temple Fire & Rescue, the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was extricated after the car which was on it's side after the crash.

Both drivers were transported to Scott & White Medical Center for evaluation, officials said. The condition of the drivers are not known at this time.





© 2017 KCEN-TV