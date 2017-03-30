Temple firefighters practice life-saving techniques

BELTON - Temple firefighters practiced their extrication skills Thursday -- techniques that could one day save a life.

Crews practiced strategies for cutting victims out of cars that have been involved in crashes.

"The time to be proficient is before an incident happens, before a crisis occurs, so that our folks can safely and quickly get those people who are trapped inside that vehicle out and to the appropriate medical care," Temple Fire & Rescue Spokesman Thomas Pechal said.

There were no actors playing the victims Thursday, but Wrench A Part Self Service Auto Parts in Belton allowed every engine crew to train on one of more than 24 vehicles the business provided.

Firefighters from all eight stations rotated throughout the day, so there were always emergency crews available to respond to routine calls.

