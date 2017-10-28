Temple first responders teach kids to fish
For five hours Saturday, police and firefighters helped kids bait their line, reel fish in, and take plenty of pictures. Police say the kids went through around 200 pounds of fish before the day was over. And for many, it's a memory they won't forget.
KCEN 10:23 PM. CDT October 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Killeen nonprofit reaching out to domestic violence…Oct 28, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
-
Killeen Police searching for man believed to be…Oct 28, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
Popular local food truck opens restaurant in BeltonOct 28, 2017, 11:02 p.m.