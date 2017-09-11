Temple furniture store catches fire, flames shoot out roof

Photo: Temple Fire & Rescue (Photo: Custom)

Temple firefighters extinguished a fire late Monday night at the Temple Furniture Store located at 108 North Main St.

Flames could reportedly be seen from the roof of the three-story brick structure when first responders were dispatched at 10:19 p.m., according to Temple Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Thomas Pechal. The fire was under control by 10:35 p.m.

Pechal said an aerial ladder was used to reach the roof, which allowed fire crews to put out the flames.

"The roof received minor fire damage and the interior of the building received smoke and water damage," Pechal said. "A dollar loss has not been calculated."

Nobody was injured in the fire, which investigators were still trying to determine a cause for early Tuesday morning.

Eleven fire units and 31 personnel responded to the fire, along with Temple Police and Scott & White EMS workers. The last fire unit cleared the scene at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, according to Pechal.

(Photo Courtesy of Temple Fire & Rescue)

