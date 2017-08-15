Temple High School band gets big surprise

TEMPLE - The Temple High School band got a big surprise Tuesday.

Students were taking band photos at Wlidcat Stadium when they were told to step into the parking lot.

That is when they were surprised with a brand new band tractor-trailer to take them to competitions.

The trailer was donated by InHouse Systems (Kody Shed, President) and McLane Company (Grady Rosier, CEO).

© 2017 KCEN-TV