Temple High School band gets big surprise

The Temple High School Band got a big surprise.

Jigar Bhakta, KCEN 5:16 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

TEMPLE - The Temple High School band got a big surprise Tuesday.

Students were taking band photos at Wlidcat Stadium when they were told to step into the parking lot.

That is when they were surprised with a brand new band tractor-trailer to take them to competitions.

The trailer was donated by InHouse Systems (Kody Shed, President) and McLane Company (Grady Rosier, CEO). 

