Temple High School band gets big surprise

TEMPLE - The Temple High School band got a big surprise Tuesday.
Students were taking band photos at Wlidcat Stadium when they were told to step into the parking lot.
That is when they were surprised with a brand new band tractor-trailer to take them to competitions.
The trailer was donated by InHouse Systems (Kody Shed, President) and McLane Company (Grady Rosier, CEO).
