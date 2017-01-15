Temple home considered 'total loss' after early morning fire

Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue

TEMPLE - An early morning fire destroyed a single story brick house in south Temple on Sunday.

Eleven units and 28 Temple Firefighters responded to the home, which was located in the 4500 block of Calle Roble, around 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and visible flames, and within ten minutes, those flames broke through the roof. Fire officials said it took nearly two hours to get the blaze under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which displaced one person, who is being helped by the American Red Cross. The home was severely damaged and is considered a "total loss," though a dollar amount has not been calculated for the damage.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire and figure out where it started. A downed power line was discovered in the backyard, but it was not immediately clear how that was related to the fire.

(© 2017 KCEN)