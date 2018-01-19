Temple house fire claims lives of dog and cats

TEMPLE, Texas -- A dog and multiple cats are dead after a house fire in Temple Friday afternoon.

Temple Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched around 2:35 p.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke and flames at a home in the 1100 block of S. 24th Street.

No humans were in the home at the time. And, no people were reported injured, though the occupants of the house will be displaced, according to Temple Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Thomas Pechal.

It was not immediately clear how much the property damage would cost.

The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze Friday afternoon.

