Temple house fire displaces two people

TEMPLE - Two people have been displaced by a house fire in Temple on Saturday, Temple Fire & Rescue reports.

Around 2:32 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 1800 block of S. 7th Street.

The fire department responded with 10 units and 25 personnel and arrived around 2:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the rear wall of a wood-framed house. No one was in the house during the blaze, according to the homeowner.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and limit fire damage to only one interior room.

Monetary loss to the home has not been calculated at this time.

Fire investigators determined the cause was unintentional and started in the vicinity of an electrical meter.

There were no injuries, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

The American Red Cross is working to assist the displaced family of two adults.

