KCEN
Temple I-35 closed in both directions

KCEN 2:40 AM. CDT October 17, 2017

TEMPLE - Temple I-35 will be closed Monday night in both directions until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Starting at MM 300, the I-35 northbound lanes will be closed between West Avenue H to West Nugent Ave. 

On the southbound side, lane closures will start at MM 302 and continue between West Nugent Avenue and Loop 363. 

Alternate routes are heavily suggested. Delays are also expected. 

