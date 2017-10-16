Temple I-35 closed in both directions

(Photo: MaxPixel's contributors, Copyright by MaxPixel)

TEMPLE - Temple I-35 will be closed Monday night in both directions until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Starting at MM 300, the I-35 northbound lanes will be closed between West Avenue H to West Nugent Ave.

On the southbound side, lane closures will start at MM 302 and continue between West Nugent Avenue and Loop 363.

Alternate routes are heavily suggested. Delays are also expected.

