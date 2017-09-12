Temple I-35 to close in both directions

System.Object

TEMPLE - There are several closures on September 13th, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in both directions of Temple I-35, due to construction of a bridge over Lampasas Crossing of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to obey all traffic-warning devices and to also expect long delays throughout the day. Drivers are also urged to take alternate routes.

Northbound Closure/Alternate Route :

NB mainlanes close at S. Loop 363

NB Traffic will be detoured off I-35 at Exit 300 to the Northbound Frontage Road

NB traffic will reenter I-35 at Central Ave.





Southbound Closure/Alternate Route:

SB mainlanes close at Nugent Ave.

SB Traffic will be detoured off I-35 at Exit 302

SB traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363





© 2017 KCEN-TV