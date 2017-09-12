KCEN
Temple I-35 to close in both directions

KCEN 1:10 AM. CDT September 13, 2017

TEMPLE - There are several closures on September 13th, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in both directions of Temple I-35, due to construction of a bridge over Lampasas Crossing of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to obey all traffic-warning devices and to also expect long delays throughout the day. Drivers are also urged to take alternate routes.

Northbound Closure/Alternate Route

  • NB mainlanes close at S. Loop 363 
  • NB Traffic will be detoured off I-35 at Exit 300 to the Northbound Frontage Road
  • NB traffic will reenter I-35 at Central Ave. 


Southbound Closure/Alternate Route:

  • SB mainlanes close at Nugent Ave. 
  • SB Traffic will be detoured off I-35 at Exit 302
  • SB traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363


