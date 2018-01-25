Temple man arrested for theft, arson of home

Larry Vance

A Temple man was arrested at his job Wednesday after a months-long investigation of a house fire at 901 South 13th Street.

Lance Vance Sams, 51, is being charged with first-degree Arson of a Habitation.

On July 30, 2017, Temple Police responded to a vandalism call at the residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they requested investigators with the Fire Marshal’s office to respond.

Police and investigators collected physical evidence from the scene. A bedroom sustained extensive fire damage with the rest of the home received smoke damage, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire started in the bedroom and had extinguished itself after consuming available oxygen inside the closed bedroom.

After the extensive investigation led by the Fire Marshal’s Office, Sams was identified as the primary suspect.

He was also served with a Temple Police Department warrant for Theft.

Sams is in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $27,500.

