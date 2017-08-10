KCEN
Temple man in Bell County jail for indecency with a child

A Temple man is behind bars tonight, charged with indecency with a child and sexual contact.

KCEN 10:10 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

TEMPLE - A Temple man is in the Bell County Jail on an indecency with a child and sexual contact charge.

Timothy Lohr, 39, was arrested Thursday and booked into the jail.

The charge is a second-degree felony. 

