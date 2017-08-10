Close Temple man in Bell County jail for indecency with a child A Temple man is behind bars tonight, charged with indecency with a child and sexual contact. KCEN 10:10 PM. CDT August 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TEMPLE - A Temple man is in the Bell County Jail on an indecency with a child and sexual contact charge.Timothy Lohr, 39, was arrested Thursday and booked into the jail.The charge is a second-degree felony. © 2017 KCEN-TV KCEN Killeen's longtime ballet school reopens with program in Temple KCEN I-35 closing in Temple Thursday night to allow for bridge work KCEN Temple performing arts school closes six months after opening CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories Volunteer fire departments struggle to repair… Aug 10, 2017, 4:58 p.m. Activists want independent investigation of deadly… Aug 10, 2017, 5:59 p.m. One man critically injured in Killeen apartment… Aug 10, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs