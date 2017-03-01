Temple police looking for person of interest in home invasion murder

Quentorius Tramaine Simmons

TEMPLE - Temple Police are looking for a person of interest in a December 2016 murder.

Officials said forensic evidence has led detectives to Quentorius Tramaine Simmons who has active felony warrants.

On December 12, two men broke into a man’s home in the 1200 block of south 10th street.

Investigators said two men forced their way into the house and demanded money.

The suspects shot and killed the victim who later died at the hospital.

Police said extreme caution should be used if Simmons is located.

