Temple police officer suspended after concealing recovered property in gym locker

TEMPLE - A Temple police officer was indefinitely suspended on Monday after an investigation revealed he was storing evidence and recovered property in a gym locker among other areas.

Temple Police say these violations occurred when Officer Jayson Jordan was assigned to the General Investigations Unit as an investigative agent from June of 2012 to June of 2016.

An investigation was initiated on September 7, 2016 into Jordan’s recovery, processing, storage, documented return and release of items of evidence and recovered property. The items of evidence and recovered property included: DNA, evidence, a handgun with ammunition, narcotics, computer equipment, cell phones, jewelry, video recordings and other items of value.

Upon internal investigation it was found that Jordan stored a number of these items in a department gym locker, the trunk of his assigned police vehicle, and a temporary evidence locker that is designated for short-term overnight storage. Police say Jordan had these items concealed and stored for between 4 months to 4 years.

The investigation also revealed that Jordan falsified a government document by indicating he had returned the recovered property to its rightful owner. Jordan had sole access to the locker, and had secured it with his own personal lock.

Officer Joran has been on Paid Investigatory Leave since the day the evidence was found.

Upon review of the complete internal investigation, Chief Mitchell met with Officer Jordan on Jan. 3 requesting his resignation from the Department. A formal request was presented to him on Jan. 19 but on Jan. 30 Jordan declined the request for his resignation. This resulted in his indefinite suspension from the Temple Police Department.

Temple Police and the Investigative Unit is continuing to work closely with the DA’s Office regarding the outcome of the investigations.

