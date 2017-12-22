KCEN
Close

Temple Public Works employee gets stuck in hole on the job

A City of Temple Public Works employee became trapped underground Friday morning while working to repair a broke water line, according to Thomas Pechal with the Temple Fire Department.

Jim Hice and Emani Payne, KCEN 10:16 PM. CST December 22, 2017

TEMPLE - A City of Temple Public Works employee became trapped underground Friday morning while working to repair a broke water line, according to Thomas Pechal with the Temple Fire Department.

The man was working on the broken line around 10:30 a.m. when the dirt collapsed around his legs, said Pechal.  The dirt only came up to his mid-calf, said Pechal.  His co-workers had pulled him out of the hole by the time firefighters arrived.

He was checked out at the scene but didn't suffer any serious injuries.

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories