Temple Public Works employee gets stuck in hole on the job

TEMPLE - A City of Temple Public Works employee became trapped underground Friday morning while working to repair a broke water line, according to Thomas Pechal with the Temple Fire Department.

The man was working on the broken line around 10:30 a.m. when the dirt collapsed around his legs, said Pechal. The dirt only came up to his mid-calf, said Pechal. His co-workers had pulled him out of the hole by the time firefighters arrived.

He was checked out at the scene but didn't suffer any serious injuries.

