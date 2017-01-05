Temple says more park projects will be completed this year

TEMPLE - Temple voters approved a 27.6 Million dollar bond package for park improvements in 2015. The bond funds 21 different projects around the city, and the city says the majority of those projects will be completed this year.

Temple has already competed 9 of the 21 improvement projects and they are on track to complete up to eight more in 2017. The largest project however, the Crossroads Recreational Complex, will not be completed until 2018.

The Crossroads Recreational Complex will sprawl over 300 acres on Temple's west side and will cost $11 Million. It will feature four soccer fields, four softball fields, and four baseball fields. There will also be a large pond on the park complex. The city says construction on Crossroads Recreational Complex has already begun will contractors preparing to put in water and waste water lines.

Completed Projects:

- Lions Junction

- Northhan Baseball

- Carver Park

- Jefferson Park

- Optimist Park

- Wilson Basketball Park

- Mean Joe Greene Field

- Echo Village Trail

- Korompai Soccer Field.

*