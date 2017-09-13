Temple Symphony Orchestra launches campaign to remain staple in the community

TEMPLE - The Temple Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce its “Endowment Campaign,” to further educate, entertain and enrich the community of Central Texas.

The orchestra is kicking off its 24th anniversary this month, and is hoping to raise one million dollars. So far, the campaign has raised about $200,000. The money will go toward the orchestra and help them remain a staple in the community, as well as bring more attention to the arts.

Adam Montgomery, chair of endowment campaign said their goal is two-fold.

“One is to secure the financial stability of the Temple Symphony,” Montgomery said. “Second is to make sure there’s a legacy for our children, as children can carry our mission to educate, entertain and enrich the community.”

The 24th Season Premiere is Saturday September 16.

They hope to raise the one million dollars by nest year for the 25th anniversary.

