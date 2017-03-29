Temple warrant bust leads to second drug and firearms arrest

TEMPLE - Bell County law enforcement busted a wanted man Monday and arrested his driver for gun and drug charges.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Task Force, with the help of the Pct. 3 Bell County Constable, caught Frank Perez Martinez during a traffic stop on Hogan Road in Temple on March 27. Martinez, who was driving the vehicle, had a warrant for violating his parole.

Martinez's passenger, Drew Luna, 21, was arrested, too. Investigators said Luna illegally had a firearm, along with methamphetamines, marijuana, another controlled substance and a "dangerous drug."

"The marijuana was found in the back seat of the Constables' patrol car. After the video was reviewed, it clearly showed Mr. Luna attempting to hide the evidence," Major T.J. Cruz, spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff's Office, said.

Luna, of Temple, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in the Bell County Jail on $509,000 bond.

Martinez, who is also from Temple, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. No bond was set for him.

