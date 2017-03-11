Temple Woman's Dream Comes True

TEMPLE- Allison Dickson is getting the experience of a lifetime when she meets Willie Nelson at the Bell County Expo Center.

For months, Allison has taken to social media to find a way to meet the country star. After one of her posts was shared with a friend of Paula Nelson, the singers daughter reached out to Allison to make her dream come true.

Paula and Allison have been in contact for months and have become close friends. They call each other "soul sisters," a friendship Paula says will last a life time. Allison wanted to show her gratitude so she hand picked a number of gifts for both Paula and Willie. Paula loved her gifts and says Willie will love his as well.

When Allison was asked what was the first thing she would tell Willie when she met him later, "thank you."

© 2017 KCEN-TV