Temples First Ever Disc Golf Tournament

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

Disc Golf is coming to Temple this weekend, and not only is it coming but a tournament featuring some of the world's top disc golf professionals will be on show.

The game is played on the same course layout as golf with a fairway and green, but instead of a hole to sink your putt in it's a basket to sink your shots in. Players even use drivers, irons and putters to get around the course with discs shaped according to use.

The sport has been around since the 70s and is played all around the world. The event in Temple is being held at Lions Park from Friday to Sunday.

© 2017 KCEN-TV