Temple's Titan Total Training hosts fitness party June 17

TEMPLE - Titan Total Training Wellness Center in Temple will host a Night Out Fitness Party on Saturday, June 17.

The event includes a power hour workout from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a fitness after hours party from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

There will be a DJ providing music, and attendees will find food and drinks. There will even be a free kids zone, according to organizers.

Titan Total Training, also known as T3, is located at 2329 S 57th Street in Temple. To learn more about the wellness center, click here.

