Texan Sentenced to 21 Years in Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot

WICHITA FALLS - Authorities say a North Texas man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in a failed 2015 murder-for-hire plot to have his daughter's boyfriend killed.

Jeffrey Bryan Peyton was sentenced Friday in Wichita Falls. The 58-year-old Wichita Falls man in January pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation to commit murder.

Wichita Falls police say the person who met Peyton and posed as a potential hit man was an undercover officer. Police say the boyfriend helped investigators by posing in a photograph staged to look as if he'd been shot. The boyfriend wasn't hurt.

Peyton's 39-year-old wife, Christina, was also arrested in the solicitation investigation and remained custody Saturday pending trial.

