Texas A&M student president election could spark court case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Controversy over the Texas A&M student elections could soon spark a lawsuit.

An attorney for senior Robert McIntosh, who was disqualified from the race for student body president, filed court papers to investigate whether he was discriminated against "based on the fact that he is a heterosexual, white, Christian male."

Student government officials say junior Bobby Brooks won the election. He is the school's first openly gay president.

McIntosh initially won more votes than Brooks or any other candidate, but he was disqualified for an alleged violation of campaign rules. The student-run election commission said McIntosh failed to submit receipts for glow sticks that he purchased to use in a campaign video posted on Facebook.

McIntosh's attorney filed a petition Brazos County District Court asking to depose a Texas A&M employee and two students for a possible lawsuit. The paperwork implies that McIntosh is a victim of discrimination and that school officials disqualified him to "diversify" the campus.

The election of Brooks, the university's first openly gay president, caught the attention of Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. The former Texas governor and Texas A&M alumnus claims the election was "stolen" from McIntosh and the punishment for his alleged violation was too extreme.

In a letter to the Houston Chronicle, Perry wrote that the process "at best- made a mockery of due process and transparency" and "at worst, the SGA allowed an election to be stolen outright."

However, school officials say students and advisors oversee student government races, not the higher ups, and contend everything was done by the book.

The story has been grabbing headlines across campus and across the country, but for most Texas A&M students KHOU spoke with on Thursday, the top story wasn’t their top priority.

“It doesn’t really bother me,” said Logan Lyda, a junior. “(Perry) has his right to have an opinion on it.”

On Thursday afternoon, Texas A&M officials declined an on-camera interview but sent a statement saying, in part, "We were surprised that he weighed in on the university student body election and respectfully disagree with his assessment.”

McIntosh was surprised, too, telling the campus newspaper, The Battalion, “I did not at all expect his editorial and I’m humbled to have his support.”

“It’s cool that it’s important to him, too, that our campus president is something that he’s taking his time for,” said Lauren Zipps, a sophomore.

Other students were surprised.

“It’s kind of shocking,” said student Jamar Paris.

“I was surprised that he did,” Lyda said.

Several media reports have noted McIntosh’s mother is a prominent fundraiser for the Republican Party.

McIntosh's attorney said neither he nor his client would be able to speak with KHOU about the legal filing.

KHOU 11 News also reached out to SGA President-Elect Bobby Brooks, but he did not respond to our requests for comment.

Texas A&M officials sent a out statement saying, in part, "We were surprised that (Perry) weighed in on the university student body election and respectfully disagree with his assessment.”

Below is the full statement from Amy Smith, A&M spokeswoman, regarding Energy Secretary's letter to the editor:

"We appreciate Secretary Perry’s long-term commitment to his alma mater and to the state in general. He was a great leader on campus and has a distinguished career that makes Texans and others proud. At the same time, we were surprised that he weighed in on the university student body election and respectfully disagree with his assessment. These elections are run by the students with advisors from student affairs; Issues that arise are adjudicated in accordance with the Student Government constitution and by-laws.

