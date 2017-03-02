Texas Celebrates Independence Day

Texas; the land of rodeos and cowboys, blue bonnets and barbecue.

Today marks 181 years to the day that a handwritten document officially proclaimed Texas free from Mexican rule. And although the independence only lasted for about ten years, the Lone Star State has since established itself an identity all its own, with a people more than proud to call themselves Texan

It was on March 2, 1836 that the proclamation was signed, and just about a decade after that Texas became the 28th state in the union.

Today, festivities revolve more around battle reenactments, and historical tributes, but it’s also become a day for people to celebrate everything that makes Texas so great, and for native Texans, that list, is a long one.

Today symbolizes an important milestone for a state that in its own way will always be a world unto itself.

