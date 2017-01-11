Texas highways to get record funding

After years of backed up traffic, and endless construction some relief may be on the way for drivers here in the Lone Star State. The Texas comptrollers office announced Monday they expect to generate 25.4 billion dollars to allocate to transportation projects over the next two years.

For Chris Evilia, the director of metropolitan planning in Waco, the funds represent a new opportunity to get the cities portion of the I-35 expansion project off the ground.

"Now we can at least have the conversation, before the voters approved this proposition this couldn't even be a conversation, it just wasn't possible" he says.

If the revenue estimates are accurate, this will be vastly more than the state has ever allocated for transportation funding in the past. Although, with less money in the budget overall, the new proposition is a little worrying to some lawmakers in Austin.

"It could have been worse, it is what it is and we'll deal with the aspects of this budget as we move forward. This budget is going to reflect the priorities of Texas and so I'm anxious to work on those priorities" Said Representative Drew Darby of House District 72.

The the new money comes from a voter decision to dip into general sales tax revenue to help fund these infrastructure projects, And as city planners in Waco will tell you, its a critical step in continuing to bring prosperity to our region.

TxDot is expected to get 12.8 billion dollars next year and 12.6 billion dollars the following year. And for drivers who are sick of the poor road conditions and endless traffic, it will hopefully serve as a welcome relief.

